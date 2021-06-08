Ireland's Adam Idah and Conor Hourihane take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign to a chorus of boos before the friendly against Hungary at the Ferenc Szusza Stadium, Budapest

Shane Duffy says the Republic of Ireland side were right to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter in the 0-0 draw away to Hungary, even though that was greeted with sustained booing by the home support in Budapest.

Stephen Kenny's side made it three games unbeaten with that scoreless draw but the game started on a sour note when the home side stood and just pointed to the 'Respect' logo on their shirts as the Irish team took a knee, adding to the debate which has intensified since a large section of the England support booed their own players for taking a knee in a friendly last week.

"It's a difficult time for everyone, we have our stance on it and decided as a nation we were going to do it and we stand by it, everyone has their opinion but hopefully we made the right choice," said Duffy, named as Ireland's man of the match in the last game of the most trying season of his career.

"I was delighted to be out back there playing football again, it was another positive result, we keep building and believing in the process, it's another game unbeaten and we need to build on it.

"The gaffer is really flexible, he is trying things, everyone can see we are trying a lot of things, different players and different formations to get ready for the games in September.

"Hopefully it's a positive performance. We could have played better in the first half, we were a bit sloppy at times but they are a good side, they are going to the Euros and we wish them all the best."

Speaking of his own display, after that horrendous season on loan to Cetic, Duffy thanked manager Stephen Kenny for his support.

"It's always tough when you go through a tough spell, most footballers do in some part of their career and I went through it but I have a great manager here who trusts me, I have no complaints about not playing in the team," he said.

"I tried to play my role and help the younger lads, I haven't been playing football so I have total belief and thanks in the manager for giving me a game, first of all, I enjoyed it.

"I forgot was it was like to play football and hopefully that's the bad part over, a little rest and I will be ready to play next season, show everyone how good I am again," Duffy said.

Keepers Gavin Bazunu and Caoimhin Kelleher earned praise for their saves as they each played 45 minutes, with Duffy heaping praise on the young duo.

"We're blessed with them, and Travs (Mark Travers) as well and (Darren) Randolph at home, we are blessed in that position, we can trust every one of them and I'm happy I'm not the manager who is picking them," he added.