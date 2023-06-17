‘We prepared well and we weren’t good enough’ – Josh Cullen admits Irish players must take heat for Greece defeat

Josh Cullen in action during the Euro 2024 Championship qualifying Group B defeat to Greece at the OPAP Arena in Athens

No hiding place for Ireland’s players in Athens as midfield man Josh Cullen admits there were “no excuses” for the display they put on in their 2-1 loss to Greece.

The Irish squad leave Greece later on Saturday to fly home and prepare for Monday’s test at home to Gibraltar but heads are low in the camp.

"We have to take account as players. We need to look at ourselves, there is no excuses we can make," said Cullen.

"We have had good preparations, we have had - I know it’s not the same - we have had good practice matches, we prepared well and we made sacrifices over the last month to make sure we are in the best condition we can be.

"It would be easy to out that excuse out, but as players we need to take responsibility. We prepared well and we weren’t good enough.

“The game started and they were on top, they had a lot of set pieces and we had to defend, then we go behind and we do well to get back in the game.

"Then we probably shoot ourselves in the foot again just after half time. Then it’s always going to be difficult to break them down after that. It was a disappointing night,” he added.

"They (Greece) are obviously picking up good positions themselves. We need to be better at combating that, it’s as simple as that.”

Cullen admitted that the away side in Athens were authors of their own misfortune with slack passing and lack of concentration.

“That’s the frustrating thing. When you come away in big matches like this, the last thing you want to do is make mistakes that end in goals,” he said.

"We have been doing that too much recently. It’s a disappointing night and we need to reflect and go again on Monday,” added the Burnley player.