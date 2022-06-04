‘We only have ourselves to blame’ – Stephen Kenny accepts criticism after humbling defeat in Armenia

Stephen Kenny admitted that Ireland were masters of their own downfall after a humbling defeat in Armenia.

Ireland's miserable Nations League record was extended by a 75th minute strike from Eduard Spertsyan with the visiting side unable to create enough chances to form a hard luck story.

The Dubliner acknowledged that his side toiled when it came to breaking down the 92nd ranked side in the world, with the away camp not expecting to encounter a back five which sat deep and countered effectively.

He felt Ireland were in control at the interval and then lost their way from the restart with Armenia more assured in their gameplan as the visitors ran out of steam despite eventually making five changes in the 33 degree heat.

"I accept criticism of that. We didn't unlock the door more and create more clearcut chances," he said.

"It was a tight game really overall, not a game that we deserved to lose on the balance of play and chances but we've lost it and only have ourselves to blame.

"We are disappointed. I felt in the last 20-25 minutes of the first half we were really in control but we didn't start the second half like that at all. We were susceptible to counter attacks, and found it difficult to break them down.

"We had most of the chances in the game but just couldn't make it work. They scored from a position that is not even a half chance, we've got punished."

Kenny had set his side a target of winning their Nations League group to improve their Euro 2024 prospects under a variety of headings.

Now there will be fears that the campaign will go in another direction completely, with increased pressure on the Dublin date with Ukraine on Wednesday and the follow-up with Scotland on Saturday before a trip to Poland to meet the Ukrainians again.

"We've made life difficult for ourselves but rather than focusing on that, we've got to focus on bouncing back on Wednesday," he said.

"We've got two home games now, we need to dust ourselves down. We're disappointed with ourselves, we know it's a poor result, we're well aware of that."