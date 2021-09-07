‘We need to turn the draws into wins’ – Stephen Kenny targeting strong finish to campaign after Serbia draw

STEPHEN Kenny wants his Ireland side to turn their draws into wins and make a statement in the remainder of the World Cup campaign following a hard-earned 1-1 draw at home to Serbia.

An 86th minute equaliser, from an own goal by Nikola Milenkovic, was enough to cancel out a 20th-minute opening goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and prevented the Republic from falling to another defeat, with the draw harming Serbia's chances of beating Portugal to top spot in the group.

Avoiding defeat will ease the pressure on Kenny, whose contractual situation is being debated, ahead of the next test in the qualifiers, away to Azerbaijan next month, though the displays of teenagers Gavin Bazunu and Andrew Omobamidele will lift spirits after a hard-fought game against a superior Serbian side.

"That's irrelevant, we've only lost one in six games and that was to a 96th minute goal in Portugal," Kenny said to RTÉ when asked about the pressure on him.

"We need to turn the draws into wins, we have drawn too many games, we need to score more goals, and we are working on that. We're looking to constantly improve.

"We had some good performances all week. We got a few breaks, Gavin Bazunu was outstanding and we dug in to get a point.

"We got nothing in Portugal, we missed a lot of chances against Azerbaijan. We deserved a lot out of the week, we got two points but we could have had four or six.

"We had to dig deep, the players were tired, they had to push on against an excellent team but we kept believing, we got a bit of a break, and Shane Duffy nearly got a winner, and the crowd were amazing, they really got behind the team."

Kenny also hailed the full competitive debut of teenage defender Andrew Omobamidele. "He was composure personified," Kenny added.

"It's only a start for him, he has to build on that now, he's not played many league games for Norwich but himself and Gavin Bazunu were excellent. This is something we will see over time that will reap rewards."