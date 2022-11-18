‘We need to take a leaf out of their book’ – Dara O’Shea calls for improvement on Norway loss

Republic of Ireland players Robbie Brady (right) and Dara O'Shea in action against Norway at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Ireland defender Dara O’Shea admits that the current side need to become more street-smart to avoid defeats like Thursday’s disappointing loss at home to Norway.

The Republic were level at 1-1 heading into the last five minutes but a goal by Ohi Omoijuanfo, conceded from a set piece which came from a needlessly-conceded free kick, gave Norway the win.

"We have to look back at it and maybe just be a bit more streetwise and manage the game a bit better, maybe not give away fouls in those areas and stuff like that. It's not any one person making a mistake, it's a collective and we've all got to look at it that way, ” said the West Brom player, admitting that a failure to make the most of second-half possession was a costly lesson.

“Obviously, Norway knew they were under the cosh a bit then and they tried to slow the game down by players going down and whatnot. And look, we've got to look at that from our perspective as well and take a leaf out of their book when teams are on top of us. So yes, it's disappointing in that aspect.

"In the first half we had a lot of the ball. Norway sat off in a deep block and made it difficult from that perspective. At half-time, the gaffer told us to get in behind and penetrate more, which we did in the second half, and it showed, we put them under pressure. But yeah, the first half was disappointing in that aspect.

“But I think in the second half we can take positives away from it. It’s disappointing coming away from that game to have lost it. I don't think it's a reflection of the game itself, but we conceded from two set pieces and we got punished.”

O’Shea insists there will be no one heading off on holiday from the camp with the squad eager to use Sunday’s friendly in Malta to make amends.

"Yeah, everyone wants to stay around. We're all committed to this cause, we're playing for our country and there is no bigger honour in that aspect,” he said.

“So I can't see why anyone would turn down that opportunity and the group we have here are a solid group. And look, it's a great game to put things right again.

"It's a good camp this week to have a bit of training, these Euro qualifiers are going to be really difficult. This week is a great opportunity for us to put some seeds down and plan for that.

"We've got a tough group at the Euros and this week is massive for us as a group coming together to put things well going into the games in March.

"So everyone as a group have been really switched on this week, the management have been excellent with us, and everyone's been top class.”