'We need to give Stephen Kenny time' - Kevin Doyle calls for a year before any judgement on new Ireland boss

KEVIN DOYLE believes Stephen Kenny should be given a full year of matches before any judgement is passed on his credentials to be Ireland manager, as he warned the pressure of the job will test the new man at the helm to the full.

Kenny's first big match as Ireland boss looks set to be the Euro 2020 play-off game against Slovakia, with the date of that fixture yet to be confirmed after two postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those unforeseen delays forced the FAI into some delicate negotiations over Kenny's ascension to the top job of Irish football, with the former Dundalk boss standing firm on the notion that he would take on his new role on August 1 as his contract stipulated.

While Doyle admits he would like to have seen Mick McCarthy continue in the role until the Euro 2020 qualifiers reached a conclusion, the striker – who played 64 times for Ireland – believes the new man will succeed if he overcomes some key hurdles.

"We need to give Stephen Kenny time and that means giving him at least a year in the job before people start to give a verdict on the job he is doing," begins Doyle, in an exclusive interview with the Sunday World.

"The Ireland manager always gets a lot of ridicule when things are not going well – and that may be the biggest challenge Stephen will face now that he has the top job. How will he handle the criticism and scrutiny that comes with it?

Harsh

"Steve Staunton, Giovanni Trapattoni and Martin O'Neill all had to put up with a lot of criticism. Even when we qualified for major tournaments, the ridicule was pretty harsh for Trapattoni and O'Neill – and Stephen has to be ready for that.

"Managing the Republic of Ireland is front-page news. If you do well, you are a hero – and if you do bad, you are something else. There is nothing in between.

"That will be new to him. If he lost a game at Dundalk, there may have been a small story in the back of a paper and only a few people who follow League of Ireland would have read it, but he will have World Cup qualifiers next year and he needs to get results in those matches.

"He's not been in a job like this before. Suddenly, the whole country will know who he is, they will have opinions on his team selection, his tactics, everything about him as a manager and a person. That is tough to handle if you've not been through it before.

"Someone like Mick McCarthy has been there, seen it and done it all, so whatever the media threw at him – it was nothing new. For Stephen Kenny, this is his first big job in the spotlight. He has done well with Dundalk and the U-21s, but this is a whole new ball game.

"The football, the coaching and handling players, will be no problem, but you just don't know how you react to everything outside of the games, until you are in that position and the criticism starts flying. That's when you realise how big it is.

"We all want Stephen and his coaching team – that will include Damien Duff (inset far right) and Keith Andrews – to succeed, so let's hope the success he had at club level and with the U-21s can continue with the senior team. It's going to be fun to watch."

Doyle was handed his international debut in Staunton's first game in charge of Ireland back in 2006 and worked under Trapattoni and O'Neill before he hung up his boots in 2017.

It was a career that gave him a unique insight into a turbulent decade that featured a handful of highlights and too many low points for a national team that hit rock bottom in the final months of the O'Neill era.

So, he suggests McCarthy should be given credit for reviving the side's fortunes, in what was to be an aborted second spell as Ireland boss.

"I think Mick did an excellent job," he added. "It had reached a point where we needed to change things up, as it had got a little stale under the previous management team, and Mick got everyone back onside.

"There was a lot of negativity around the squad and from the fans towards the team in the final months of Martin O'Neill's reign and Mick got everything ticking along nicely again.

Option

"On balance, I would have probably tried to kick the can down the road and keep Mick in charge until the Euro 2020 play-offs, asked Stephen to hold off for a while, but it sounds like that was never going to be an option. There is no definitive right or wrong answer on this one.

"On the other hand, I can see it from Stephen's perspective. It's his career and he wanted the job right now and if that's what was in his contract, he had a right to ask for that.

"Now Stephen has a big task on his hands. There may be a transitional period when he comes in, because there are a good few of the team Mick was picking that will be at an age when they are about to retire. Stephen will have to look at bringing the next generation through, but he can't do it in one go.

"Some of his U-21 squad will be pushing to step up to the international side and he has to decide which ones are ready, whether it is Jayson Molumby or Troy Parrott or whoever and we all want to see them getting their chance.

"I'm excited to see what the new man does in the job and he is taking on a huge task as his first big match is likely to be the Euro 2020 play-offs."

Kenny's Ireland era has started amid the most unusual circumstances imaginable, and his task will begin by injecting some normality back into an international team that has not played a game since last November.

While international fixtures are at the bottom of the list of priorities as football looks to get back on its feet amid the Covid-19 crisis, expectations will quickly be inflated when Kenny's tenure as Ireland boss finally gets under way.

Doyle also revealed he has ‘never been busier’ after adjusting to a whole new way of life after his football career came to an end.

The former Ireland striker finished his career with a spell in America's MLS as he starred for the Colorado Rapids, but he is now focusing his attention on a very different sporting passion.

"My passion now is for breeding horses on our farm in Wexford and I’m loving it," he told us. "You need something different in your life when football comes to an end, and breeding horses fascinates me.

"I'm not big into betting or other aspects of racing, but I love horses and learning how to give yourself the best chance of breeding a winner has been a great challenge.

"The pandemic has changed too much about our way of life here, because all the duties have continued throughout the last few weeks and the hours can be long.

"We might not be selling too many horses for the foreseeable future, but we will continue to work away and wait for the day when the world returns to something like normal."

