'We need to change the way we do things and Stephen is going to do that' - Arter excited for Kenny's Ireland era

Harry Arter is hoping for a recall to the Ireland squad under Stephen Kenny. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Harry Arter wants to make up for lost time when he returns to international duty, as he backed Stephen Kenny's plans to transform the image of the Ireland team.

Arter held positive talks with Kenny over a return to the Ireland fold, with his fine form in Fulham colours this season ensuring he is back in the mix for a recall after being overlooked by Mick McCarthy.

Arter has not played for Ireland since a brief appearance in McCarthy’s first game back as manager against Gibraltar in March 2019 and he is relishing a new approach under Kenny.

"I have had some great conversations with Stephen and it has been so positive to hear his plans for the Ireland team," said Arter.

"I have seen how his Dundalk teams play and it is a much more expansive philosophy than we have had in my time with Ireland so far and I’m all for that.

"Why can’t we try and play more football and show a little more ambition than we have done in the last few years? We need to change the way we do things and Stephen is going to do that.

"He wants to see an Ireland team playing attractive football and I would love to be a part of his plans looking forward to the games at the back end of this year.

"Obviously, I need to perform well at Fulham in the final weeks of this season and then make sure I’m playing well enough to be picked when the squad is named, but I feel like I want to make up for lost time.

"Playing for Ireland has been the greatest honour of my career and I don’t feel like I have shown what I can do in a green shirt. Hopefully I can make up for that now."

Fulham have hit top form in recent weeks as they push for an instant return to the Premier League, with Arter catching the eye as he scored a stunning winning goal in the vital win against promotion rivals Nottingham Forest earlier this month.

Yet the 30-year-old is facing an uncertain few weeks as he has not played enough matches to trigger a permanent move from Bournemouth to Fulham, where he has been working under the management of his brother-in-law Parker.

Arter has enjoyed his spell at a club that is based close to his London home, but with a permanent move to Craven Cottage unlikely and a year still to run on his Bournemouth contract, he is ready to return to his parent club and he hopes that will be under the guidance of manager Eddie Howe in the Premier League.

"It’s not looking great for Bournemouth, but I am hoping they can get themselves out of trouble in the final few games of the season," added Arter, who spent last season on loan at Cardiff.

"I love that club and I know how much Bournemouth means to the manager as well, so I just hope they can pick up the two or three wins they might need to stay in the Premier League.

"I will be more than happy to go back to Bournemouth for pre-season and do everything I can to get back into their plans."

With so many of the key issues already decided in the Premier League, the Championship promotion story may well serve up some of the more compelling action in the next few weeks, with the final automatic promotion place set to be decided in the final round of matches on Wednesday.

West Bromwich Albion will snatch that position if they beat QPR on Wednesday night, but a slip-up from the Baggies could allow Brentford or Fulham to beat them to the second promotion spot.

The Championship play-off semi-finals will take place in the final week of July, with the final to be staged on Tuesday, August 4th at Wembley Stadium.

