Ireland captain Seamus Coleman apologised to Ireland fans after the 4-1 defeat in Wales, as he admitted the players had let down their under-pressure management team of Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane with a shambolic performance in Cardiff.

'We need to be brave' - Ireland captain Seamus Coleman offers scathing verdict on the humiliation in Cardiff

After Declan Rice and Harry Arter declined offers to play in the opening UEFA Nations League game, a succession of injuries left Ireland depleted as they were thrashed by a Wales side inspired by Gareth Bale, with Coleman offering an apology to the Ireland fans after a shocking performance.

"The build-up is put behind us when kick-off comes," stated the Everton midfielder. "We are proud people and we wanted to put on a show for ourselves and our traveling fans and we did anything but that.

"Individually, we were poor. We didn't give ourselves enough options on the ball and we need to be brave on the ball. We didn't do that. It wasn't good enough.

"I thought Wales played well, but we gave them far too much respect. That is where we need to do better. We need to step up to be counted.

"You need to be good enough to play international football and tonight we weren't. We owe it to the fans and we owe it to the management team to be better. This was poor."

Meanwhile, a downbeat O'Neill admitted his side could not cope with the absence of star names, as they were hammered 4-1 against Wales.

"It was a difficult night for us," accepted the Ireland boss. "We were missing some key players, but we were still well beaten.

"We've set out with good intentions. They scored early on and their second goal was a world class goal by a world-class player - 2-0 down after about 15 minutes sets you back. It was a hard evening.

"Wales have got some good players. We had a different side out to the one who won here last year. I think we're unable to be missing five or six Premier League players and put on a big show. We need to be at full strength. I'm not sure when the last time were at full strength was. But I can't remember us being this decimated before.

"We've got a game against Poland (next Tuesday) and we'll try to utilise the squad if we can. We should try to be braver on the ball. Regardless of what division the players play in or their game-time for their club, you have to be ready for the step up."

