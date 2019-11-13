'We move forward' - Gareth Southgate confirms Raheem Sterling's England exile will end this weekend

England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted Raheem Sterling may not be pleased with his decision to drop him from his plans for the Euro 2020 qualifier at Wembley after his spat with Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

Sterling has confirmed that he allowed his tempers to overflow in a clash with Gomez at the England team hotel, with the duo reunited a day after they had a feisty exchange in the Liverpool v Man City game last Sunday.

Southgate quickly made the decision to punish Sterling by not considering him for selection for the Montenegro game, but it seems he will be back in the fold for the game against Kosovo on Sunday.

The England boss has suggested Sterling is not "hugely enthusiastic" about the decision to hand him a one-game suspension, yet when asked whether he would have any reservations about picking Sterling this weekend, Southgate had a definitive response: "None, none whatsoever. We took the decision and drew a line under everything. Now we move forward.

England's Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez during the training session at St George's Park, Burton, following their dispute. Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

"He's with the group, that's the most important thing. He's a massive part of what we do - has been, will be," said the England boss.

"He's with us for the game tomorrow. He's back with the team on the training pitch enjoying his football.

"When you're involved in high-emotion games it really challenges everybody's feelings and it is a very difficult situation for everyone to come back immediately together. We had that with the Champions League final in a different way.

"Because we have so many of our players - nearly all - playing in England, it's inevitable that we're going to have those games and those rivalries.

"But the players are very, very close and that's been the case right the way through the rest of the week. I don't see that changing because they're too tight for that not to be the case.

"What I saw on the training ground over the past couple of days, there was full focus on the game, with everybody very together, laughing, enjoying their football again. That's where all of us want to be."

