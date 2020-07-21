'We look at him as a man for the people' - Hundreds line the streets to pay final tribute to Jack Charlton

People line the streets as the funeral cortege of Jack Charlton passes through his hometown of Ashington, in Northumberland ahead of his funeral service at West Road Crematorium, in Newcastle. The former Republic of Ireland manager, who won the World Cup, playing for England, died on July 10 aged 85. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Hundreds of fans have lined the streets of Jack Charlton's hometown of Ashington to pay their respects to the football legend for the final time.

The England World Cup winner and former Ireland manager passed away on July 10, with a number of fans turning out to say goodbye to Charlton as his hearse passed through the place where he grew up.

Peter Mather, a 68-year-old semi-retired bricklayer, stood on the route of the funeral with a sign saying "Howay Wor Jack".

He said: "I never normally wear a cap but I've got one on today out of respect to Jack.

People attend the funeral procession of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, in Ashington, Northumberland, Britain, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

People attend the funeral procession of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, in Ashington, Northumberland, Britain, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

"I lived over the road from here and I vividly remember watching the World Cup final.

"At the final whistle, he went to his knees, a big hard man like that showing such emotion.

"I'll never forget it."

Irishman Patrick Wilson was stood with his family in Ashington to pay his respects.

The 68-year-old civil engineer, who is originally from Rahugh, County Westmeath, but now living in Longframlington, Northumberland, said: "Jack set football off in Ireland. We used to call it soccer.

People attend the funeral procession of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, in Ashington, Northumberland, Britain, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

People attend the funeral procession of Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, in Ashington, Northumberland, Britain, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Lee Smith

"We look at him as a humble person, a man for the people.

"He was a simple sort of person with no airs or graces. Everyone was the same in Jack's eyes."

Peter Cowans, 64, decorated the outside of his Ashington home with flags in honour of the World Cup winner.

The former policeman said: "He was a lovely fella, not just a football legend, but a real gentleman too.

"I'm pleased the crowds have turned out in their droves - I knew they would.

"He never forgot his roots."

Leeds United fan Kevin Coe, 51, and his son Ellis, six, were on the route of the funeral procession.

Referring to a 1971 documentary showing Jack Charlton's home life in Ashington, Mr Coe said: "He just seems to have been a regular guy.

"He was still going out to the clubs, involved in whippet racing.

"It sums up this area."

Mr Coe, from Rothbury, Northumberland, remembered the keen fisherman spending time on the River Coquet.

