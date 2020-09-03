'We kept doing the right things' - Kenny pleased with Ireland's composure on the ball in first outing

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny with pleased with the effort shown by his players in the draw with Bulgaria. Photo by Alex Nicodim/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny praised his Ireland side for sticking to their principles after they came from behind to rescue a late draw in Bulgaria.

Shane Duffy's injury-time header secured a point for the visitors in a game where they had almost 60 per cent of possession but were seconds from defeat after falling behind to a Bozhidar Kraev strike just before the hour mark.

Duffy held his hands up for his role in the Bulgarian strike but noted that the visitors remained patient in the aftermath rather than lumping the ball into the area - a reflection of Kenny's favoured playing style.

And the manager was satisfied with that aspect of the display, while acknowledging that the overall display left room for improvement, especially passages where Bulgaria found space on the break.

"I think we had some good passages of play, and the players are understanding what we are looking for," Kenny said.

"But also, we were exploited on the counter attack as well and there are areas of improvement.

"We had a lot of the play, we never surrendered our belief and kept doing the right things and deserved an equaliser. We could have won it if we'd taken our chances to go one up. It's a game we would have liked to win for sure."

Kenny praised sub Robbie Brady, who won the corner that he sent into the box for Duffy to convert. He also hailed the youthful front three of Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Callum O'Dowda, who he placed his faith in ahead of the experienced James McClean and Shane Long among others. He also went with Matt Doherty at right back ahead of Seamus Coleman.

"They (young players) acquitted themselves," said Kenny, "There was some great individual play from O'Dowda and Connolly. We've got a late draw so a point is something and we've got a quick turnaround now before we try and get a victory against Finland on Sunday."

Online Editors