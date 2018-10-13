James McClean believes Ireland 'made progress' in the 0-0 draw against Denmark - although former Ireland defender Phill Babb felt that the Derry man was played out of position by Martin O'Neill.

James McClean believes Ireland 'made progress' in the 0-0 draw against Denmark - although former Ireland defender Phill Babb felt that the Derry man was played out of position by Martin O'Neill.

'We kept a clean sheet and that has to be seen as positive' - James McClean upbeat after goalless draw

McClean played the first half as a full-back before being released into a more familiar midfield role in the second half, but he accepted Ireland lacked attacking punch.

"It wasn't pretty football," conceded McClean. "We kept a clean sheet and that has to be seen as positive.

"It has to be seen as progress after the last game. We need to offer more in an attacking sense, but it is what it is."

Absent Ireland striker Jonathan Walters suggested the move from Ireland manager Martin O'Neill to switch to a back three defensive set-up backfired, as his side lacked attacking punch against Denmark last night.

O'Neill opted to start with a defensive trio featuring Richard Keogh, Shane Duffy and Kevin Long, as he looked to stem the flow of goals that saw Ireland concede nine goals in their last two competitive matches.

While Ireland looked a little more solid defensively against a Danish side that dominated possession at the Aviva Stadium, injured striker Walters believes the back-three set-up exposed a major flaw in the Irish make-up.

"This formation could work for us, but we looked like we dropped into a deep back five for long periods of this game," stated Walters.

"In the moments when we did get the ball, Shane Long was in our own half and he could not be expected to influence the game when he was so detached from the players behind him.

"When we do break, unless we had a plan to break with pace, Shane is picking it up in an isolated position.

"We were too deep and allowed Denmark comfortable possession around our box.

"They didn't create too many clear-cut chances and Darren Randolph looked comfortable for most of the game, but you want to see more from an attacking perspective."

Former Ireland defender Phil Babb was also critical of O'Neill's selection, as he suggested the use of James McClean as a left wing-back was a mistake.

"McClean was brought back into the Ireland set-up to make use of his attacking prowess and for the entire first half, he played as a left back," said Babb.

"The back five did their job defensively, but it means we had nothing to offer in the final third and that was not the only problem with this team selection.

"Cyrus Christie was asked to play in midfield and he shouldn't be in there, while Callum O'Dowda was out on the left side and he is a right sided player.

"I'm not saying the system is wrong as the management team may believe it is best suited to the players they have at their disposal, but asking players to fulfill roles that are not familiar with did not work.

"We grew into the game in the second half and could have had a penalty at the end when Shane Duffy was challenged in the box, but it wasn't to be."

Meanwhile, former Ireland midfielder Keith Andrews believes the lack of confidence in the Ireland side was evident as they struggled to inject energy into the fans at the Aviva Stadium.

"The tempo of the game was so slow and Ireland struggled to impose themselves on Denmark," stated Andrews.

"There are no confidence levels in this Ireland team and we looked so laboured on the ball. It was not until the last ten minutes that we showed any attacking intent and the fans struggled to lift their own spirits.

"We were more difficult to break down with the back three set-up, but the lack of attacking impetus a real concern.

"The atmosphere was really subdued around the stadium. There was huge anticipation that Ireland would turn in a performance that could rattle the Danes and get stuck into them, but it didn't happen.

"We now need to see a performance with a bit more attacking intent against Wales on Tuesday night."

Online Editors