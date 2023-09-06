‘We just have to embrace these games’ – John Egan steels Ireland for daunting French clash

John Egan has told his Ireland side to embrace the toughest challenge there is in international football, taking on France on their home soil, and proving that this Irish team can compete with the best.

France bring an all-star attack into the Euro 2024 qualifier at the Parc Des Princes on Thursday, three of whom (Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann) who each have over 40 international goals to their name.

It's a daunting task for the Irish defence but Egan, who will captain the side assuming he's clear of the injury which forced him off in Sheffield United's draw with Everton last week, it's one to meet head on.

"We know they are a top team but we just have to embrace these games," Egan said.

"I think we embraced it in Dublin, we put in a really good performance that we can take a lot of confidence from. I think we deserved a draw that night, only for their keeper's world class save at the end we might have got that.

"As defenders, as players, as a squad we have to embrace it, it's one of the toughest games in professional football, against France, and we have to perform to our maximum to get a result but we have a lot of belief in ourselves as a squad.

"We are always brilliantly prepared for games, we have to make sure we go out and perform to the best of our ability."

Egan's presence on the team flight and his attendance at the eve-of-match press conference at the Parc Des Princes, suggested that he will be ok to start against the French.

"John is captain of Sheffield United and very proud,” said Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

"He came off last Saturday and he's never done that before that I recall, to come off in a game like that, he was obviously struggling.

"He had to get intensive work and has not taken part in full training all week but we're hoping he's ok," Kenny said.