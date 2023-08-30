‘We just have not seen the players back Vera’ – Former Ireland player Marie Curtin says lack of squad support decisive

Former Ireland midfielder Marie Curtin believes that the lack of support Vera Pauw appeared to have from her players played a deciding role in the FAI’s decision not to renew the manager’s contract.

After a six-hour board meeting concluded late last night, the FAI confirmed that the Dutch native’s time as Ireland boss was up just weeks after she guided the side to their first World Cup in Australia, taking one point from three group games.

And as the search for her replacement begins, with FAI head of Women’s and Girls’ football Eillen Gleeson taking interim charge in the meantime, Curtin insists that while Pauw’s achievements speak for themselves, the apparent lack of support from her dressing room was too much for the FAI to ignore.

“There is a strong, positive public perception of Vera out there. She is liked for the large part and presented herself well from a footballing-sense. She has taken our women’s team to our first ever World Cup and the world rankings have never been better. Her reign was a very successful one,” Curtin, who won 45 senior caps between 2001 and 2012, told RTÉ Radio this morning.

“But if you look back, I suppose cracks seemed to appear with the (NWSL) report and the allegations from her time in America,” Curtin added, referencing last year’s NWSL/NWSLPA report investigating misconduct within the league, in which some ex-players alleged Pauw of weight-shaming while in charge at Houston Dash in 2018 - allegations the 60-year-old strongly denies.

“Being named on that report has to be taken seriously by the FAI and it’s very risky to keep her around with all of this looming. If this is brought up again, which it will, it’s not a good look to have her attached to the FAI. More importantly, you’d question that environment for the players. Their input was very, very important.

“It wasn’t clear (that Pauw had the support of the players). You compare it to the England team and you could see the difference. We just have not seen the players back Vera.

“I think timing was a thing, with players being asked the question ‘should she stay on?’. We have heard of cracks there in terms of players not backing her and that's very concerning. If you don't have the buy-in from your players, that is a huge deal. You have to look at non-footballing stuff too. It’s not only about results, There is a bigger picture there.”

A new chapter begins for the senior women’s team as they play at Lansdowne Road for the first time on September 23, hosting Northern Ireland in the opening game of the new Nations League campaign before taking on Hungary three days later in Budapest.