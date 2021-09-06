‘We have to start winning games, simple as that’ – James McClean calls on young Ireland stars to silence critics

James McClean has admitted the Ireland need to start winning games again if they are to avoid the criticism that has come their way in recent days. Photo: Trenka Attila/PA Wire.

Ireland veteran James McClean has told the young players in Stephen Kenny's squad to drown out the noise surrounding a struggling national team as he claimed the Irish media "are getting a kick out of us not doing well."

McClean picked up his 84th cap in Saturday's draw at home to Azerbaijan and is the most experienced member of Kenny's squad. And speaking today, ahead of Tuesday's qualifier at home to Serbia the Wigan Athletic man issued a defence of manager Kenny and called for patience, admitting that criticism will only go away when the team start winning games again.

"You've got young players out and I don't want to use it as a cop-out. But these lads, this is their first time playing international football, this is a manager in his first time in international football, we are going a different path to what Ireland teams have produced in years in terms of style of football," McClean said.

"Not even that, you take into consideration the whole Covid thing, this is the first time these young lads have even played in front of crowds, and that alone spurs you on.

"So, obviously I'd ask for patience with him but football, it's cut-throat, the media's harsh and I ask for a bit of patience but when you're not winning games, it falls on deaf ears, and I can understand that," he added.

"We're going through a difficult period at the minute, but reactions - even from people who were supportive at the start - have completely flipped and it's just gone completely the other way. If we win Tuesday night and put a run of wins together, the same people with the knives out now will be the biggest supporters again. Football's fickle, and that's the way it is," McClean said.

"It’s always difficult when you’re not winning games. I don’t want to use a cop-out and say it’s a transition period because I would say that’s easy to cling on to. We need to start winning games.

“You could say we have young players coming through and what not but we are here now and we need to stand up, every single one of us, and start being counted and that comes with winning games. We have another chance to do that on Tuesday. We have to start winning games, it is as simple as that.”

He said the senior players and staff have to support the younger players. “We just have to rally round them and tell them to pay no attention because, funny enough, the media in Ireland is just as bad, if not worse, as the media in England for kind of getting a kick out of us not doing well," he said.

“It’s a shame really but as senior players we have been around a long time so we know how it works so we just have to tell the young players that it is part and parcel of football and to pay no attention.

"People are fickle so start winning games and you are the best in the world again. We need to start winning games again and when we do the criticism goes away.”