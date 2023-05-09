‘We have to keep winning to get high in the standings’ - Serie A aim for in-form Irishman Festy Ebosele

Irish defender Festy Ebosele is keen to build on his success in Italy with Udinese by pushing them up the league table – after he played a role in demoting Sampdoria to the second tier last night.

The Wexford lad clocked up another Serie A start for Udinese on Monday night, also claiming an assist for the second goal in a 2-0 win at home to Sampdoria, a result which dooms Dejan Stankovic’s side to Serie B.

With four games left in the season, Udinese are up to ninth in the league table, 12 points off European qualification but he says they have something to aim for.

“I'm happy for the team, I think we played well. I'm also happy with my performance,” Ebosele told the club’s TV channel, in an interview in Italian, after the win over Sampdoria.

“I thank the coach for his words. I keep thinking only about improving. We have to keep winning to get high in the standings. On a personal level, my objective is to keep playing and to score my first goal.”

A summer signing from Derby County, on a five-year contract, Ebosele made his league debut for Udinese in August but had to wait until March for his first league start but he has now made 13 appearances in all competitions.

Ebosele is also keen to step up at international level. An unused sub for Nations League games at home and away to Ukraine last June, he had a testing spell in the U21s of late, as U21s manager Jim Crawford admitted that Ebosele was not happy with the amount of game time he had in the Euro playoff defeat to Israel last year, while the Serie A player was sent off in an U21 friendly at home to Wales in March.