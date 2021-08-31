‘We have to carry an attacking threat’ – Stephen Kenny insists Ireland won’t park the bus against Portugal

Stephen Kenny has stressed that his side cannot afford to sit back in Portugal tomorrow as it would invite disaster.

Speaking on the eve of the World Cup qualifier in Faro, the Irish boss reiterated his view that an attacking approach could aid the defensive effort.

Cristiano Ronaldo's search for a world record after his move to Manchester United has naturally dominated local discussions and a star studded Portugal side are comfortable favourites to take the points.

But Kenny will not park the bus.

"We have to carry an attacking threat and we can’t afford to defend for 90 minutes," said Kenny. "It’s not the way we’re set up to do that, it’s not our intention.

"Portugal have too much quality to sit back for 90 minutes, it’s not workable. We have to have belief in ourselves to carry an attacking threat and that’s certainly our ambition.

"Without doubt he’s an outstanding talent and has been for nearly two decades now really. It’s been such a long period of time since he first emerged.

"They’ve got a lot of good players all over the park and from our point of view, it’s a great game for us. It’s an important World Cup qualifier and the players, we feel, we’ve got a lot of potential in our team.

"We’ve blooded a lot of players, we’ve given 11 players their competitive debut, we’ve given other players some friendly games. We’re looking to see even more progress, we had a good June window and we want to carry that into this window."

Conor Hourihane has linked up with the Ireland squad after completing a loan switch to Sheffield United and he participated in training at Estadio Algarve.

Harry Arter was also present after a loan to Charlton was completed.

"We're all fit and raring to go," said Kenny, who acknowledged match sharpness might be an issue in the engine room.

"We would prefer our midfield players to be playing more regularly with their clubs, it has been a bit disappointing for us that has not been the case.

"However three of them have secured loan moves this week (Jayson Molumby to West Brom was the third) to other clubs so you would imagine they’ll get more regular football. That would be important for them.

"That has to come into some of my thinking, we need energy against Portugal. But it’s not one criteria for the whole team, it’s not one measurement, we have to take each position on its merits."

Skipper Séamus Coleman stressed that spoiling Ronaldo's moment is not on the mind of the visiting group.

"It’s not a case of ruining any parties or anything like that, we have to focus on ourselves. Everyone in the room and everyone in the world knows how important and how amazing Cristiano Ronaldo has been in the last 15 years. It’s incredible really,” he said.

"As a group we have to focus on what our plan is tomorrow and how we can stop them playing, they have a few players we have to keep an eye on, and what we can bring to the game.

"But it’s going to be tough, he’s one of the best players who has ever played the game and we’re looking forward to getting out there and playing against him, but ultimately we will have our own plan and try to take that to them."