'We have some issues with three cities' - Dublin door ajar for extra Euro games as UEFA admit doubts over hosts

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin. Photo credit: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Aidan Fitzmaurice

UEFA president Alexander Ceferin had admitted that some host cities for the Euro 2020 finals, which have been delayed for 12 months, could be asked to take on extra matches if three of those cities are unable to accommodate games.

Dublin is one of the 12 cities due to host games at the finals, along with Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St Petersburg, with three group games and one match in the knockout phase being held in Dublin. UFFA announced in March that the tournament has been delayed for 12 months, though it will still be called Euro 2020.

The Aviva Stadium is of course closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the FAI stated on Friday that they plan to host a four-team tournament involving League of Ireland clubs, behind closed doors, at the Dublin 4 venue, in July.

And Ceferin has revealed that some hosts may take on extra matches if certain cities are unable to accommodate football in 13 months' time.

"We've had conversations with nine cities and everything is set," Ceferin told BeIn Sports. "With three cities, we have some issues. So we will discuss further. In principle, we will do it in 12 cities but if not, we are ready to do it in 10, nine or eight."

