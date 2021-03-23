'We have faith in them' – No fears about starting Travers and Duffy as Kenny targets win in Belgrade

Shane Duffy in action for Ireland during the UEFA Nations League B match against Bulgaria at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny says he has no fears about putting Mark Travers and Shane Duffy into battle in the World Cup tie against a "very talented" Serbia side in Belgrade tomorrow night despite their lack of game time.

But the Ireland boss admits that the injured pair of James McClean and Aaron Connolly are "undercooked" and still have work to do before they can prove their fitness in time to feature in the qualifier in Belgrade.

Injury has caused havoc to Kenny's plans with Darren Randolph, Caoimhín Kelleher, John Egan, James McCarthy, Adam Idah, Callum O'Dowda, Conor Hourihane and Kevin Long all ruled out, while McClean and Connolly came into the camp with injury problems.

Centre half Duffy and keeper Travers have been denied games at club level recently, Travers recalled to Bournemouth from a loan spell at Swindon Town and their lack of first team games, and Duffy's struggles overall at Celtic, are concerns. But Kenny, confirming today at a press conference in Belgrade that Travers would start, gave his backing to both men.

"I take it on board that the players are inexperienced but we have faith in them as goalkeepers, Mark can play and we have faith in him," said Kenny ahead of the first game of a World Cup double header.

"He's a very calm individual, his performance for Bournemouth against Tottenham showed that. He hasn't had a real consecutive run of games at his club but he has a great future, he's only 21, he has great characteristics to be a great goalkeeper and hopefully he can do well," said Kenny.

Duffy has been tested by how his loan move to Cetic from Brighton has panned out, the Derry man an unused sub again in Sunday's Old Firm game as the league title was celebrated by Rangers, but Kenny says he has no worries over the defender.

"Shane has been dissected at the moment and the microscope is on him, every aspect of his performance," Kenny said.

"Sometimes players get a move to a club and for some reason it doesn't work out. You can't forget the terrific form he had for Brighton in the Premier League and for Ireland, he was twice named as [Ireland's] player of the year and that form doesn't leave you overnight."

McClean and Connolly both travelled to Serbia yesterday and will train in the match stadium this evening but there remains a concern.

"They are both undercooked, James had an issue with his heel and he was recovering from an injection, he was off it for a while and he wasn't too advanced in his training programme but he has tremendous determination to play for Ireland," said Kenny.

"He trained yesterday, he's super-keen and looks in brilliant physical condition but he's not done too much of late.

"Aaron is also undercooked, he hasn't played in a while and had a rib injury, he couldn't train but he has come in on the back of just three days' training. He trained yesterday and did some finishing."

Kenny added: "Serbia are an extremely talented team, we have seen that in some of their recent games, they beat Russia 5-0, from our point of view we're looking forward to the game.

"It's our ambition to win the game, we're not here with a defensive mode, admittedly we know the team overall lacks experience in key positions but there is a lot of talent within the group and I hope we can put in a performance".

