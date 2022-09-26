‘We have come here to try to win’ – Armenia boss aiming to bounce back from heavy home defeat with victory over Ireland

An under-pressure Armenian side say they are determined to prove a point to disgruntled fans back home by ensuring Ireland's relegation in the Nations League and preserving their own status in League B.

The Armenians arrived in Dublin yesterday for the final game in this Nations League group on the back of widespread criticism, after Saturday's 5-0 loss at home to an under-strength Ukraine.

Spanish coach Joaquín Caparrós takes charge for the final time as his contract is due to expire and, after a run of eight defeats in their last 10 games, including a 9-0 humiliation by Norway and a return of just one goal in their last four games, he will not be retained.

But Caparrós is aware that a win would not only send him out on a high but also demote Ireland to League C, a disaster for Stephen Kenny's side.

"Of course," Caparrós told the Irish Independent when asked if he'd like to see a win that would relegate Ireland.

"Our fans and media were very upset after the game against Ukraine but we will try to change the impression and situation that we had after the Ukraine game and prove that we deserve to stay in League B.

"We have come here to try to win the game. We have two main goals, the first is to change the impression after the very bad game against Ukraine, if you are a national team you cannot play like that, and the second is to secure our place in League B of the Nations League as that's the most important task for us. We know that Ireland is a very good team, physically and mentally, but we will do our best to ensure our goals," he added.

Armenia travelled with a stronger squad as defender and captain Varazdat Haroyan and attacking midfielder Eduard Spertsyan, who scored the only goal of the game when Armenia beat Ireland at home in June, return from suspension.