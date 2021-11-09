‘We had a lot of faith in him’ – Andrew Omobamidele admits shock over Daniel Farke’s sacking at Norwich

Ireland's Andrew Omobamidele at the announcement of Jigsaw as the official Charity Partner of the Football Association of Ireland

Ireland defender Andrew Omobamidele has admitted his shock at the sudden exit of his club manager Daniel Farke from Norwich City last weekend despite their Premier League win over Brentford.

And the Leixlip lad has thanked Farke for giving him the chance to progress his career as Omobamidele ponders - if selected - how to stop Cristiano Ronaldo in Thursday's World Cup qualifier in Dublin.

Norwich axed Farke immediately after that Saturday win, a surprise to the playing staff when they were informed of the decision.

"It was after the game, we got the win so it was mixed emotions. What he has done for the club is just amazing, for the last four and a half years," says Omobamidele.

"Personally he has been great, he gave me my debut and put me in the window to be here, on that [international] stage, he put his trust in me to play games at the crunch time of last season in the Championship and he's trusted me to give me a couple of appearances this season and I will be forever grateful for that.

"We had a lot of faith in him, we've all been working with him for a while and we're all very close to him but that's the nature of the game, football."

Omobamidele made his Ireland debut against Portugal and faces the same nation again on Thursday, but he warns of putting too much of a focus on Ronaldo.

"It was crazy, to make my debut against Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the best players ever," he says.

"Obviously the result wasn’t what we wanted, but to get out there and battle with the boys was great. It’s just football really. You get opportunities and you have to be ready to take them. It’s such a privilege to play for my country so whenever I get my opportunity I’ll always give 100%.

"I don't think there's a set way to stop Ronaldo. I think, yeah, obviously, you have to give him respect, he's the best player in the world but at the end of the day, it's 11 v 11 on the pitch and we're all human so it's just how we play on the day.

"I think they have quality players all around the pitch but (keeping Ronaldo quiet) it would definitely help massively," added the Norwich man, upbeat after last month's back to back wins with Ireland.

"There’s a lot of excitement around the team. We have shown in the last couple of games that we are coming together and we have got a couple of good results."