'We don’t really know how it will go' - Stephen Kenny hoping Spurs manager change works out for Matt Doherty

Stephen Kenny is hoping that the managerial change at Spurs doesn't affect Matt Doherty's need for a game before the November international window.

And the Ireland manager has backed up assessments from their respective club bosses that Jamie McGrath and Jason Knight are on course to be available for the games with Portugal and Luxembourg.

Kenny will name his Ireland squad on Thursday, and is optimistic that Doherty will play in the Europa Conference League against Vitesse that evening after a minor muscle problem cost him the chance to figure in the away game in Holland.

The Dubliner has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs after the arrival of Brazilian defender Emerson but Irish staff were expecting Doherty to feature this week. But the sacking of Nuno opens up the possibility that a different focus will be placed on the Vitesse encounter.

"Matt is going to be alright. He is fine and in great form," said Kenny today, speaking at the launch of the Peter McVerry Trust Christmas appeal.

"He just has this hamstring, he had a scan, and it is a very, very minor situation. He just had to rest it for a week or so, just to be sure, because it is the second time it happened, just a very, very minor strain. It happened, the same injury, in the Luxembourg game back in March.

"They play obviously in Europe on Thursday and we thought he might play in that, which would have been ideal for him to play in the European game at home. At last he’d get a game under his belt but with the managerial change we don’t really know how that will go.”