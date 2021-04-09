Stoke manager Michael O'Neill has suggested that James McClean's club campaign is over and he is laying the blame on his recent trip away with Ireland.

O'Neill was not keen on McClean going away with Stephen Kenny's side for the March treble header with the Derryman returning from injury to play a part in all three games.

Stoke did use McClean off the bench earlier this week but O'Neill has now suggested he won't be playing for his side again this term.

Relations between the pair are understood to be strained.

“James’ heel injury is still giving him a problem," O'Neill told the club's official website.

“He hasn’t been able to train since his brief cameo appearance for us on Monday and I’m disappointed with that.

“Clearly we didn’t want him to go away on international duty and firmly believe that has hindered his recovery, and we’re basically now back to square one in terms of where James is at with injury.

“I don’t envisage that James will be available to play again for us this season.”

Stoke have dropped off the playoff pace so their season looks set to finish on May 8 but McClean is certain to be targeting the next international gathering at the end of May and beginning of June.

