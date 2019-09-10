Stephen Kenny lauded his Ireland Under-21 squad for coming from behind to beat Sweden in Kalmar.

'We could have won it by any amount' - Stephen Kenny hails his exciting side following victory in Sweden

The win - Ireland's third in a row of the campaign - puts them a commanding position to at least clinch a play-off for the 2021 European Championship finals.

"There's no question that we deserved the victory," a jubilant Kenny said afterwards. "We could have won it by any amount.

"The players showed so much courage after suffering a lot of set-backs in the game.

"We missed a penalty, had a goal disallowed and their goalkeeper produced a brilliant performance.

"When we lost our way for a 15-minute period in the first half, Sweden played well and capitalised with the opener. It was a brilliant strike by their captain.

"But we kept playing and were unlucky not to be level at half-time. We were utterly dominant in that second half. Although we still needed Caoimhin Kelleher to make a few saves, we scored three times and created many other chances."

