'We can't complain about the result' - Stephen Kenny offers no excuses for 'disappointing' England defeat

Stephen Kenny admits that his Ireland side made it too easy for England in a one-sided friendly at Wembley and have no excuses as their run of games without a win was stretched to six matches in his reign.

And he also confirmed that he will have to do battle with Wales and Bulgaria in the next two games, in the Nations League, without the services of captain Seamus Coleman while James McCarthy is also not expected to feature as he missed the England game due to a family issue.

Coleman, McCarthy, Enda Stevens, Callum Robinson and Aaron Connolly were all missing while John Egan lasted only 15 minutes before he had to leave the field with a head injury and that leaves Kenny needing to build a side, and build morale, for Sunday's test in Wales, but his squad are learning.

"We were beaten 3-0, we're disappointed to lose the game, we can't complain about anything, we can't complain about the result in any shape or form but we are disappointed with the goals we conceded," Kenny said after the game.

"The fact we went two down was disappointing. We gave ourselves a lot to do when that happened. We only conceded one goal in any previous 90 minutes and that's the first game that we haven't really created any chances.

"England were very good, their system is interesting and they played well. For us to beat England we need our absolute best team and then we would have to play really, really well to do that. Enda Stevens, John Egan and Seamus Coleman are gone out of your back four to start with but I don't want to make excuses. We still had a good team out. England were a step above us on the night.

"They are very good and a lot of players would have gained a lot of experience from that. And I learned a lot from seeing the players in that environment, individually.

Read More

"They learned a lot tonight. It's valuable experience and players getting caps is valuable – even some of the players that are not so young haven't got that many caps, so it's important international experience against England.

“It's good to experience that from their point of view, there's no doubt about it. Of course it's not good to experience losing because losing has a negative impact on you. Of course, getting beaten like that is not good, you don't take any pleasure out of losing - I'm not looking at the positives - and we're disappointed.

"But you do get valuable experience from playing against teams of that quality, and so there are benefits in that regard."

Kenny insists his side will regroup to face the Welsh. "We are disappointed to lose the players we have but we are looking forward to going to Cardiff and playing Bulgaria at home. This friendly against England, the rivalry with England is always important, but the Nations League games are of greater importance," he added.

Online Editors