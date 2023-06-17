‘We can beat France and Holland’ – Matt Doherty sets big target to try and rescue group

Matt Doherty believes that this struggling Ireland side can target a win in every remaining game in the Euro 2024 campaign – including France away and both games against Holland to try and keep qualification hopes alive.

The Republic are rooted to the bottom of the table with Gibraltar, both sides with no points from their opening matches, making qualification a very distant prospect. But free agent Doherty, who will miss Monday’s game at home to Gibraltar due to suspension, says big targets now have to be set.

"Obviously we are very disappointed. Greece is a game we thought we could win, we prepared well and we just didn’t play well enough on the night. But we can beat France and Holland still, that is what we have to believe, that we can beat Greece at home. We have to win every game that we have,” he said.

“I thought we would, at worst-case scenario, get four points in the window but obviously the best we can do is three now, so it is disappointing. We have zero excuses. Everything was laid out for us: the way to beat them, and we just didn’t play well.”

His own night ended badly as Doherty was sent off by the Austrian referee for a clash with an opponent. “I don’t really know what happened. The referee gave a soft free-kick, I thought the guy was walking behind Michael [Obafemi] and trying to have go at him? I didn’t like that. I thought I walked into him with my chest, I don’t know why. He fell to the ground, but I don’t know if it was a red card though,” he said.

Doherty now faces an uncertain future at club level as his short stint at Atletico Madrid, set up by his late move there from Tottenham on transfer deadline day is over.

"Who knows. I will figure it out in the next few weeks, it could be anywhere,” Doherty said when asked what his next move would be.

“I really enjoyed it in Spain, a great set of lads, good changing room, a different experience completely, obviously I didn’t play anywhere near the number of games I wanted to, but the experience, it was worth the six months. My family is in England and I’d like to go back to my family, but I am not opposed to any kind of challenge, wherever that is.”