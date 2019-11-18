'We can beat anyone in the playoffs' - Mick McCarthy issues rallying cry after spirited Irish effort

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy believes his side can 'beat anybody' in the Euro 2020 playoffs, after a spirited performance in the 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy believes his side can 'beat anybody' in the Euro 2020 playoffs, after a spirited performance in the 1-1 draw against Denmark.

The late winner that would have secured automatic qualification for Ireland would not come after Matt Doherty's 85th minute equaliser cancelled out Martin Braithwaite's opening goal, with McCarthy taking confidence from his side's display amid his obvious disappointment.

"I am immensely proud of the players," said McCarthy. "They pushed them right to the limit. If my players and my team leave everything on the pitch I will take the result as it comes so I will have to take the defeat.

"You just need that bit of luck. We had opportunities but I am not going to criticise the lads they have been brilliant, we lost one game out of eight. Very proud of them.

"I just said to the lads in there, if we play like that in the play-offs, we win. We can beat anyone in the play-offs.

"The players will go back to their clubs and we don't have a game until March. I'll be getting round them and reminding them it has been a good campaign and that we can play like that, so why not play like that in March."

The praise flowing for Ireland's performance will please McCarthy, who called for a more positive reaction to his team's efforts in the build-up to the Denmark game and there were even words of appreciation from Danish keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

"We said before the game that this would be the best Ireland team we have faced in the six games we have had against them in the last couple of years and they proved that," said the Leicester keeper, who admitted he was not a fan of Ireland's brand of football in previous meetings.

"We were terrible and had to rely on our grit and our determination to get through it. We were under a lot or pressure and just couldn't get our game going, but I give Ireland some credit for that.

"They put us under a lot of pressure, we had to ride our luck at times and you need that when you are pushing for qualification for a major tournament.

"Now we have the chance to play some home games in a major tournament next summer and this is a unique moment for us to do that in front of our own fans."

Online Editors