‘We came so close which is a positive – we have to grow from this,’ insists Lucy Quinn

At half-time in the Accor Stadium, Vera Pauw addressed her players and reminded them that although they had performed their task well, it was still a job that was only half done.

As planned, they had frustrated an Australian side still reeling from the withdrawal 24 hours earlier of their captain Sam Kerr due to a calf strain.

And, on the imperceptible attacking evidence provided by what had been a gritty, dour affair that suited their game-plan and formation to a tee, there was at least a limited degree of confidence that perhaps they, rather than Australia, might forge the solitary goal that looked likely to settle the contest.

“This is a game that will be decided if one thing goes against you,” Pauw told her hushed audience.

“If one team makes a mistake they will get the result because it is that type of a game.”

Her premonition would eerily emerge as the match’s significant turning point.

And such shame that an historic occasion for Ireland should be defined by a moment of insipid impetuosity.

It was the cruellest of gaffes; Marissa Sheva bundling from the blindside into Hayley Raso just six minutes into the second act.

Pauw claimed not to have viewed the incident, even by the time she arrived at the post-match press conference.

Stand-in captain Steph Catley punished the indiscretion with unerring ruthlessness in what was perhaps the dour match’s only moment of real quality; neither a deserved reward for their limited imagination in attack nor for Ireland’s defensive fervour.

Sheva’s tears must not define the evening, even if her mistake may have decided it. For Ireland finished the game by pummelling the hosts, on the ropes; but no knockout blow. Megan Connolly’s free-kick just diverted over in injury-time, a corner flapped away to some sense of safety, Australia fouling constantly, in despairing retreat.

Katie McCabe with Ireland’s first shot on target, Louise Quinn with a header, two titans of this wonderful sports story battling to literally the final seconds to salvage a point.

They may have made their point, but this will leave them wanting more.

Australia manager Tony Gustavsson’s viewpoint offered context.

“We have seen Ireland playing against top teams before. They are really hard to break down with their 4-5-1. They’re really committed in their defending actions. They’re very physical and dangerous in transition.

“And we conceded three set-plays against them last time. So from all that we knew it was going to be a tough game. We struggled to get in behind them in the first half.

“We needed to play and we did in the first five or six minutes until the penalty in the second half, and then we got nervous again. We gave the ball away and we were under the pump as they got momentum. But mentally and physically we were really strong.”

When the clutch moments arrived, Australia held their nerve, from Catley’s penalty, adeptly giving Courtney Brosnan the eye in a nod towards the Scotland play-off save, before thundering home; or the late, defensive resolve compensating for a midfield collapse as the fitter Irish finished strongly.

“You find a way to win,” added Gustavsson. “We spent a lot of the last two years speaking about tournament football and game management, playing what the game needs at that moment.

“Yeah this wasn’t the greatest game of football, not the attacking game we want from the Matildas.

​“But this was a team that knows how to win games, that finds a way to win games. To do what’s needed in that moment. That is what impressed me. We played this game so often in training that it felt like we had played it before.”

As did Ireland, except they couldn’t evict all mistakes from their game, and couldn’t be clinical when rare chances were created.

Their limitations and strengths are almost inextricably linked; a striker conceding a penalty and a central defender almost scoring a late winner.

A surfeit of graft and not enough craft; despite sublime moments from Sinead Farrelly, Denise O’Sullivan and McCabe too with the late shot, Ireland’s sole effort on target.​

That they ended the match in ascendancy will bode well for their test against Canada in Perth next Wednesday.​“The fact we came so close is a positive,” said Lucy Quinn, who provided zest from the bench.

“On another day, we could have taken one of those chances. We have to grow from this.”

In six days, they must do it all again. Only better.

“We would all want to go out and play that game again, that is certainly what I feel like,” said Kyra Carusa.

They will get the chance to do so in Perth.

Australia: Arnold; Carpenter, Hunt, Kennedy, Catley (capt); Raso, Cooney-Cross, Gorry, Vine (Van Egmund 75); Foord, Fowler (Polkingthorne 85).

Ireland: Brosnan; Payne, Fahey, Louise Quinn, Connolly, McCabe; Littlejohn, O’Sullivan, Farrelly (Larkin 62), Sheva (Lucy Quinn 62); Carusa (Atkinson 88).

Ref: Edina Alvez (Brazil)

