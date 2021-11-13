‘We are in a better place’ – Séamus Coleman backs Stephen Kenny’s Ireland project

Séamus Coleman insists that Ireland's players and supporters are behind manager Stephen Kenny as he aims to see out the World Cup campaign with a third-place finish - and a new contract - when they take on Luxembourg on Sunday.

The Everton man, likely to play on Sunday and win his 63rd cap as captain, denied that the game away to Luxembourg was a revenge mission on the back of Ireland's shock loss at home to them at the start of the campaign.

However, he claims that Kenny's side are in a "better place" compared to the start of a difficult campaign.

"That's not the decision of the players," Coleman said when asked if the squad were keen to see the FAI grant Kenny a contract extension.

"You could sense the atmosphere in the crowd, the fans are behind him, any player that's come out and spoken in the media has been behind him.

"You can see what we are doing on the training ground, we all know it's a results business and that's the case, but from the players' point of view we are happy and are seeing good signs and we want to improve on this for the next campaign.

"I watched from the sideline in the lead up to the Portugal game, for the first couple of days, as I'd played on the Sunday, and the tactical work was plain to be seen, what's being done on the training ground.

"We did bring that forward into the (Portugal) game and when you see that, as players you are happy and positive.

"Overall we wanted to qualify, as players and professionals, as competitors you want to qualify, we are disappointed that we've not got anything to play for, in terms of qualifying, from this game but it has been a campaign of two halves and the second half of the campaign, things have started to come together from us.

“I didn't say we have nothing to play for, we can't qualify but like I touched on, when you pull on the Irish shirt you always have something to play for," added Coleman, confident he'll be fit to face a second game in four days as a rematch with Luxembourg looms with thoughts of that loss in Dublin still present.

"Revenge mission, I don't want to look at it like that in terms of I think we are in a better place ourselves, the last few meet-ups have been good," added Coleman.

"We played some good football at times against Portugal, so we need to take that good atmosphere into this game, instead of thinking too far back and what happened.

"We all know, I said at the time, there's no getting away from that and we have to take that on the chin, but we have to do our utmost to make sure that doesn't happen again, we are in a better place."