‘We are going into the last game with the opportunity of getting out of the group’ – Colin O’Brien hails Irish U17s after Welsh rout

Ireland head coach Colin O'Brien and Najemedine Razi after their side's victory over Wales in the European U17 Championship tournament at Pancho Aréna in Felcsút, Hungary — © SPORTSFILE

Colin O’Brien has hailed his Ireland U17 side for the manner of their clinical dismissal of Wales which puts them in with a chance of progress to the knockout phase of the European Championship finals when they face hosts Hungary on Tuesday.

Irish morale was low after a 5-1 beating by Poland in the first group game but O’Brien’s outfit responded in style with a 3-0 win over Wales, first-half goals from Shamrock Rovers pair Naj Razi and Ike Orazi and a stunning strike in the second half from Waterford FC man Romeo Akachukwu.

That win, combined with a 5-3 loss for Hungary against a highly-impressive Poland on Saturday evening, means that the Republic can make Saturday’s quarter-finals, if they can beat the Hungarians in Budapest on Tuesday,

Both Ireland and Hungary are smarting from conceding five goals each to a rampant Polish outfit though Hungary clearly pose a threat having scored six times in two group games.

“It's three points on the board, it puts us in with a fighting chance in the final game, which a lot of groups go to,” said O’Brien after the win.

"We're just delighted we are going into the last game with the opportunity of getting out of the group, I am delighted for the boys as they are a super, super squad.

“It was a really good performance. Coming into a tournament you just don't know what will happen in game one, we know we didn't perform to our levels against Poland, there was no over-reaction within the camp, we know the players really well and I am just delighted that we got the performance and that the players scored some tremendous goals, which we have done all season, they have done it in a finals at the highest level.

"We scored some really good goals this season, individually and team goals, Ike's goal had brilliant individual quality, he's more than capable of that, we've seen him do it for his club, so for him to do it for his country shows the quality he has.

"The third goal was a wonderful team move and a great strike from Romeo, we know he has the quality to do that so to do it in a pressurised game, I am delighted for all the boys.”