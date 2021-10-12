'We are evolving. The week has been excellent' - Stephen Kenny targets bigger tests to come

Ireland manager Stephen Kenny, left, and coach Keith Andrews celebrate after the international friendly win over Qatar at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny looked to the future after Ireland's destruction of Qatar, stating that his aim for 2022 is for the team to win their UEFA Nations League group - even though the manager still needs the FAI's backing to lead that campaign.

And the Dubliner has called on Callum Robinson to become a 'talisman' for the coming years after bringing his tally to five in two games with an Aviva Stadium hat-trick.

Kenny admitted his side were under scrutiny coming into this window, and stressed that the wins over Azerbaijan and Qatar were a reward for their application around the camp.

It prompted the manager to speak about his own medium and long term strategy, although the FAI board will only decide next month if he sticks around - Kenny retains the support of influential figures and this double header has further improved his chances of retention.

"We've four matches next June and our ambition is to win the Nations League group," said Kenny, whose current deal expires after that game and ahead of the final two matches in September.

"We'll be taking it extremely seriously and prioritising it and there will be a determination to win the group.

"We are evolving. The week has been excellent; everyone was under a lot of pressure going into last week and the attitude of the players has never been anything but first class, the attitude to trainings and the meetings and the culture within the team, the players deserve credit for that."

Kenny praised Jeff Hendrick and Shane Duffy for their impressive displays, especially after enduring difficult spells in their club careers before speaking at length about the impact of Robinson.

"I hope he knows how important he is and realises he can be a really significant player for us," said Kenny, with reference to the 26-year-old after his eventful week.

"I've spoken to him at length about that some months ago. I felt that he could be our talisman in terms of our most creative force but that didn't mean I was always going to play him as a number nine.

"He is really very good in the group, a very bubbly character with a lot of decency. He's got a lot of good points as a person, but as a player, he has more to give."