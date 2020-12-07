'We are desperate to do well' - Kenny positive after drawing Portugal and Serbia in World Cup 2022 group

Stephen Kenny insists he wants his Ireland team, third seeds in the draw for the World Cup qualifiers, to make a real effort at qualification for Qatar 2022 despite the obvious challenge of trying to outwit European champions Portugal.

The Republic of Ireland manager learned his fate for the qualifiers for the World Cup finals as his team were drawn in Group A along with Portugal, Serbia, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan.

With only the ten group winners guaranteed qualification, and the others competing for just three slots via the playoffs, it's a big ask for the Irish side to make it to the finals, especially with Portugal in Ireland's group, but Kenny insists that the performance away to Slovakia in the Euro 2020 play-off, the addition of nine new players to the squad and the return of absent players gives him some confidence.

"We will approach the games positively, particularly in March and try to have a good month, a good window in March and we can't rule anything out," says Kenny, who awaits confirmation by UEFA of the fixture list on Tuesday.

"We haven't qualified for a World Cup since 2002, nearly 20 years, it has to be our ambition to try and qualify, that's why we are here, to try and qualify for the World Cup.

"It's difficult with 13 teams from Europe but we are here to try and qualify and compete, that's our intention, to try and achieve that.

"I've been appointed for this World Cup campaign and we've already capped nine new internationals who have come through the system, which hasn't happened in many years, and I think you've got this influx of young players now and who will continue to grow in Irish shirts and become senior Irish internationals.

"So I think, I don't feel any extra pressure. We want to perform well in the group, we are desperate to do well and so the pressure comes from within.

"We have a better pool of players now, nine players have come through the system and become senior internationals in the last few windows, plus Aaron Connolly that makes it ten players, added to the players coming back into the squad, that leaves us with a bigger pool if players to choose from and gives us an element of competition for places, which is very important.

"We will be much stronger come March. The strongest squad we had was against Slovakia, that was the best Irish performance away from home in quite a few years, it was an exceptional performance where we lost on penalties and we have to accept that.

"For various reasons we weren't as strong in the other matches and we have to try and get back to that level in March, be stronger again and improve on that again for the World Cup qualifiers," Kenny added.

"We introduced a lot of players in the last few months, obviously form will be important and a lot can change between now and March in relation to the form of players.

Read More

"We want to make sure we have the right balance in the squad and right mix of energy and experience. We want to make sure we are absolutely ready come March.

"It's an interesting draw, Portugal being European champions and Nations League holders, they have great pedigree.

"Serbia, on paper, are very strong. Luxembourg, checking their results, they are a vastly improved team, they got 10 points in the Nations League, and Azerbaijan are a bit of an unknown quantity. We will have to prepare accordingly."

Online Editors