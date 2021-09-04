‘We are building a very good team’ – Stephen Kenny defends Ireland reign after disappointing Azerbaijan draw

Stephen Kenny defended his selection decisions and stood over the direction of his side following a deeply disappointing draw with Azerbaijan.

Ireland are still searching for their first competitive win under Kenny with Shane Duffy's late header sparing the manager from another embarrassing home defeat to follow on from March's loss to Luxembourg.

He conceded that Ireland's World Cup hopes were doomed, while adding that was effectively the case after Wednesday's late loss to Portugal.

However, the Dubliner still feels that he is in the process of developing a very good side, putting the dropped points down to a simple inability to convert chances.

"I do not accept that (it's not working) absolutely not. We were exceptional against Portugal, and played very well in the previous game against Hungary," said Kenny, who went on to reference the win over Andorra and draw with Qatar.

"A lot of the recent performances have been very good and we've got to turn performances into results. We've played an awful lot of good football and we created a lot of chances. If we win 2-1, we're having a different conversation."

Kenny went for Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah and Troy Parrott in a youthful three-man front line and said patience will be required as they find their feet, while disputing the suggestion that sticking with a 3-4-3 with that personnel was an error.

Connolly was replaced at the break, with Parrott taken off around the hour mark.

"If you create the chances we did, you can't blame it on the formation," he said. "I think Troy did ok in the game. Aaron couldn't get to the levels he wanted. Troy is playing in that position for his club, on the right of a 3-4-3, and he nearly scored before I took him off, he worked hard, linked the play, he did ok."

"I wouldn't be critical of any of the players, we had a lot of experience in the team. The front five are emerging players, they're not seasoned pros," he added, with midfielders Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby completing the quintet.

"We are building a very good team, you could see that in Portugal. We were 1-0 up and ended up losing in injury time. Today, we should have won, we dominated the game. It's not for me to say how I am doing but we are building a team that can be very exciting

"The coaching staff, we listed off all the chances we had, and it's in double figures. We missed the target far too often. If we don't concede that goal right on the 45th minute we're in a good position going into the second half, shooting into that end.

"Even before today, it was going to be difficult to qualify, we acknowledged that. I think, certainly, what I've got to do now is pick the team up for the game against Serbia. They had a big win tonight (4-1 v Luxembourg).

"We have to dust ourselves down for a third game in six days, get ourselves right and put in a strong performance."