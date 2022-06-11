'We are an emerging team' - Stephen Kenny pleased with 'work in progress' Ireland

Stephen Kenny hailed Ireland’s most significant Aviva Stadium win in almost seven years yet stressed that his team remain a ‘work in progress’ after a three-goal dismissal of Scotland eased pressure on the manager.

Kenny made five changes to the side that toiled against Ukraine midweek and three of the new faces got on the score-sheet, with Alan Browne and young strikers Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi both on target, the latter stealing the show with a brilliant assist for Parrott’s effort before his superb long-range strike capped a comfortable success which defied pre-match expectations. It was the Swansea player’s first start for Ireland.

The Irish manager immediately turned his focus to Tuesday’s match with Ukraine, where he will have to plan without the suspended Shane Duffy and both Obafemi (groin) and John Egan (ankle) are doubts.

However, this victory removes the possibility of the inquest that four defeats in this June window might have prompted, although Kenny’s main supporters on the FAI board support his view that the losses to Armenia and Ukraine are part of growing pains.

The 50-year-old was asked if his display had answered his critics, but rather than embrace the theme he asserted his belief that better days lie ahead.

“It wasn’t perfect and we’re still a work in progress,” said Kenny, who acknowledged Scotland did miss decent chances in the first half.

He said he spoke to his squad beforehand about how Ireland hadn’t enjoyed a noteworthy Dublin win since the playoff success over Bosnia in November 2015.

“We are an emerging team, we are going to improve and get better. Victories like that won’t do the players' confidence any harm," said Kenny. "It’s a positive to get a convincing win against a nation like Scotland that ranked so highly.

“I know what I’m doing, I’m very clear in what I’m doing. We had setbacks this week which we are disappointed with. The Irish support really believe in this team, they can see the potential that exists.”

Obafemi's contribution was the highlight, the 21-year-old building on his excellent end to the Championship season after he finally enjoyed an injury-free run.

A new partnership in a 3-5-2 formation bore fruit, with Kenny admitting that Obafemi's performance level at the end of the season had suggested a serious step forward.

He preferred other striking options as U-21 manager and there was a mini-storm when Obafemi sent out a negative tweet when he was left out of Kenny's first senior squad.

"I couldn’t envisage him scoring a goal like that but, having watched him quite a bit, his performances were the best of all the strikers, his overall performances for Swansea towards the end of the season were the best," continued Kenny, who said Obafemi required time to integrate into the group before being pitched in from the outset.

"We will see how he is for Tuesday.

"We didn't score in the last two games and we needed an attacking threat all the time."

Michael Obafemi added that his delivery in Saturday's 3-0 dismissal of Scotland is a sign of what he's capable of in the green shirt after a frustrating spell at international level.

Handed his first start in the senior side, Obafemi scored one stunning goal and created another, for Troy Parrott, in a move which led to comparisons between Parrott's Tottenham teammates Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

"In the second-half I turned into Harry Kane! Overall it’s been an amazing day for the fans, for myself and the team and everyone. I’m just happy," said the Swansea striker, voted Man of the Match by the RTE panel.

"I couldn’t wish for a better first start really, a goal, an assist and a 3-0 win. It’s amazing."

It has been a difficult time for Obafemi, who was out of the senior squad between this camp and his debut in 2018 while he's also battled with injury, only finding his feet with Swansea in the second half of the season.

“Obviously since coming to Swansea, it was a difficult beginning as I’ve said before. But since February I’ve felt like myself. Coming into the camp, I felt confident, and I believed in myself and I think the fans saw that today. That’s what I want to do for Ireland, just show what I can really," he said.

“Obviously if I want to become a top player, I’ve got to develop my game and not just be one-dimensional going in behind. I felt like this season I’ve kind of done that, dropping short and getting the ball. Obviously we saw it today with me getting the assist and I’m happy with that.



“I just thought now would be the perfect time, I was ready, I was scoring goals at club level. That was the main thing, I was confident in myself, I brought that here today and the fans saw that."