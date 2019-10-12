Seamus Coleman has backed his Ireland side to get a result away to Switzerland on Tuesday, if they can add some composure to their attacking play.

'We always try to win a game and Tuesday will be no different' - Seamus Coleman's Swiss mission

A 0-0 draw in Tbilisi on Saturday leaves Ireland still needing at least one win to stay in the race for automatic qualification and Coleman feels that can come in Geneva.

"We're going to play a top team, but I believe in the lads and if we can be a little bit more composed, we can get a result," the Ireland captain said.

"You go into the game wanting to win and that won't change because of tonight's result. We always want to win the game – playing for draws and stuff like that is dangerous anyway, so we always go out and try to win a game and Tuesday night will be no different.

"We knew coming here it was going to be a tough game. They've improved massively over the years and they deserve great credit for that.

"We knew it was going to be tough. They didn't create many chances, Darren didn't have many saves to make, but just in their half at times, we were a wee bit less composed than we would have liked.

"But look, a clean sheet and we have to look to Tuesday night. This game has gone now. Defensively, we should be happy with how we have played.

"I might not be very pretty at times, but as a back four, back five, holding midfield players, your job is to keep a clean sheet and we have done that in quite a lot of the games, so that gives us good confidence going into the games against the big teams as well."

Online Editors