'We all realise that the first half wasn't good enough but we showed in the second half what we can do'

Ireland international Jamie Finn wants the Republic of Ireland side to stop doing things by halves and put on a solid display over 90 minutes in Tuesday's friendly away to Iceland.

Vera Pauw's side lost for the sixth game in a row in a friendly on Friday, the Irish outfit 3-0 down at half time after a very poor first 45 minutes. A resurgence in the second half saw Ireland claw back two goals and Shelbourne's Finn is eager for the squad to learn lessons from the game and impose themselves on their opponents in the second of that double header, the last warm-up game before the World Cup qualifiers start in September.

"We all realise that the first half wasn't good enough and we'll assess that, make improvements, but we showed in the second half what we can do, can put it up to teams like Iceland and make those improvements, as we showed in the second half, we have to assess why it went like that, make those improvements and make it right in the next game," Finn said from the team's base in Iceland today.

"We reacted to the first half with the second half that we had, we knew we were better than that and we showed it, scoring the two goals and we could have scored more as we created a lot of chances. We need to have the mentality of starting the game like that, having the confidence and belief that we can put it up to these teams."

Iceland had an attendance of over 1,000 at the game on Friday, the Republic's first time to play in front of a crowd in 15 months due to Covid restrictions, and Finn was pleased to get a taste of that ahead of the return of supporters for a test event at her own club in the Women's National League.

"Iceland have their iconic drum and their chants, it was great to hear that atmosphere at a game again, it was good for us. It will be great to have fans back, it's been a long time coming, it's like a 12th person on the pitch when you hear the people chanting, you see your family there and it will be great to have people at the Shels games, to give it that atmosphere," she added.

Finn came into this camp hoping to establish herself in the national team under Pauw after a long wait.

"Vera is great, her experience alone speaks. She has given a lot to the team, the backroom staff have helped as well, I'm grateful to her for giving me the chance to play at senior level, playing for Ireland is a dream for me, I am always proud to wear the green jersey. I had a few years where I didn't get to senior level and Vera believed in me, gave me the chance to play," she said.