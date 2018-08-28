'We all caught him rapid' - Damien Duff reveals Irish team-mate was caught singing God Save the Queen

Damien Duff has revealed that one of his former team-mates was 'caught rapid' signing God Save the Queen during his time as an Ireland international.

Damien Duff has revealed that one of his former team-mates was 'caught rapid' signing God Save the Queen during his time as an Ireland international.

Duff made the revelation as he was weighing in on Declan Rice's decision to withdraw from the Ireland squad as he decides his international future amid interest from England.

Speaking on RTÉ, Duff said that Rice should be let make up his own mind, and that Ireland should welcome him back if he chooses to wear green.

"We have to let him make up his decision, he’s a young boy, he was born in London so let’s be honest, he is English," he said.

"Do I want to tell him to ‘go do one’ and go play for England? Of course I do, but we can’t, we don’t have good enough players, we don’t have a good enough team, we don’t have a good enough squad."

Duff then made the hilarious disclosure that one of his former England-born Irish team-mates was once caught signing God Save the Queen.

"I won’t name any names but I used to play with a player, for 40 or 50 caps he was with us, and I remember we all caught him rapid singing the English national anthem. Did we have a problem with it? Yes, but I still wouldn’t change it because he brought a lot to the Irish team."

Online Editors