Wayne Rooney tackle rules Jason Knight out of World Cup qualifiers

STEPHEN KENNY has endured many moments of bad luck in his time as Ireland manager but it has emerged that the reason why midfielder Jason Knight will miss September’s three crucial World Cup qualifers is because he was injured by his Derby County manager, Wayne Rooney.

It was reported at the weekend that the 20-year-old would miss 12 weeks because of an ankle injury but it was revealed last night that the incident occurred when Rooney went in for a challenge on Knight during a training game and accidentally injured him.

The incident occurred at Pennyhill Park, the luxury hotel and spa in Surrey where Derby stayed recently for a pre-season training camp, with Rooney taking part to make up the numbers because of the club’s lack of players.

Rooney has only nine registered senior players, with two of those goalkeepers, and the absence of Knight is another damaging blow to Derby’s campaign as their legal row with the English Football League continues.

It is understood that Rooney’s challenge with Knight was a “50-50” and an accident, but Knight will now miss September’s clashes with Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Rooney has endured a difficult weekend after reporting a range of photographs to Greater Manchester Police which appeared to show him asleep in a hotel room with a group of young women. An investigation is underway into the photographs, which went viral on Sunday, and there is no suggestion Rooney, England and Manchester United’s record goalscorer, acted inappropriately. Rooney’s representatives have confirmed the matter has been reported to police.

Derby officials spoke with Rooney yesterday at the club’s training base and will not be commenting while the investigation is ongoing. Derby are in talks with the EFL over lifting a “full” transfer embargo, which will permit them to sign free agents or players on six-month loans. (© Telegraph Media Group Limited 2021)