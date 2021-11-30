WATCH: ‘Who is picking these player of the match awards? Katie’s mum?’ – All smiles in Tallaght following record victory

Katie McCabe saluted her record-breaking Irish team after they smashed 11 goals past Georgia to surpass their previous highest winning margin of nine, achieved against Malta and Montenegro.

“It was an absolutely brilliant performance even from the subs we maintained the intensity,” said the two-goal captain.

“Setting a record in front of all the amazing fans in the wind and rain was great.

“A few of us were around were for the 9-0 against Montenegro when Stephanie Roche and Aine O’Gorman got hat-tricks and I told them to keep pushing for more.

“We just wanted to put on a good performance, it’s been a tough year for everyone with Covid and we wanted to put a smile on people’s faces and rectify things after the draw against Slovakia.”

As her partner and team-mate Ruesha Littlejohn joked “Who is picking these player of the match awards? Katie’s mum?”, the Tallaght star looked ahead to this week’s Cup final challenge as she aims to complete the week in style.

“I turn to the FA Cup final against Chelsea an a few of the girls are coming over and my family so it’s a big one.

“And I just want to salute the health workers who have done so much great work all season.”

Vera Pauw was delighted with the professional display but revealed she wasn’t aware of the impending international scoring record.

“I wasn’t aware of the record. It is a fantastic achievement and it can be huge for goal difference. It gives us a buffer and we have them in the pocket.

“I don’t know what happened with Georgia, they only lost by two, three or four before to the other teams. We were flying and our tactics worked really well and the discipline to keep playing until the end was impressive.

“And the subs were the same. We selected the players and the system suitable to the team we were playing.

“Denise O’Sullivan was amazing, I’m proud of every single one of them. They didn’t play around and kept playing as if it were 0-0.”

Clutching the match ball, Ireland’s hat-trick heroine Denise O’Sullivan expressed her delight as she moved on to 16 goals and second in the all-time international scoring charts.

“It’s absolutely amazing, it feels great to score three goals for your country after the disappointment of the other night. We all played well.

“Ruesha did a great job down the left for my first goal, the header was on a platter for me from Katie and I don’t remember scoring a goal like my second ever!

“We have the confidence to go on now in the New Year. I’ll keep going, I’m delighted to behind such a great player as Olivia O’Toole.”