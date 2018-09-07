Eamon Dunphy has called on Roy Keane to step down from his position as Ireland assistant manager, saying that the Man United legend now casts a 'shadow' over the team.

Watch: 'We are being damaged by him' - Eamon Dunphy says it's time for Roy Keane to leave Ireland role

Keane has been involved in the Irish set-up since Martin O'Neill was appointed manager for the Euro 2016 qualification campaign, with the Boys in Green reaching the European championships in France before falling short of a place in the 2018 World Cup folllowing a heavy playoff defeat to Denmark.

Keane and O'Neill have since come under pressure after highly-rated midfielder Declan Rice opted out of the squad before the first UEFA Nations League game against Wales - which Ireland lost 4-1 last night - as he wanted more time to consider his international future following an approach from England.

Cardiff midfielder Harry Arter subsequently withdrew also, with O'Neill confirming that the decision came after an altercation between Keane and the player on the training ground over the summer.

Speaking on The Tonight Show after the heavy loss to Wales, Eamon Dunphy said that the regular controversies surrounding Keane are a distraction and that it is time for him to leave his role as assistant manager.

"We are being damaged by Roy Keane as an assistant manager," Dunphy said.

"Every time, virtually, we play he is in the headlines for the wrong reasons. Sometimes it's a row, this time it's the Harry Arter row, which has cost us a Premier League player.

"I think it probably isn't right to keep Roy Keane as assistant to Martin O'Neill. It would be unfair to say O'Neill should go based on a defeat to Wales less four or five players. But I think the Keane shadow that comes with him for every international week is bad."

CLIP: Eamon Dunphy on the Tonight Show with @cooper_m and @olivercallan calls for Roy Keane to leave assistant manager role saying Irish soccer team is being damaged by him after 4-1 defeat, saying he's in the headlines for the wrong reasons and costing us players #TonightVMT pic.twitter.com/If8uZTaYCL — The Tonight Show (@TonightVMT) September 6, 2018

