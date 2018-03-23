Sport International Soccer

Friday 23 March 2018

WATCH: Video of 'caged' Ireland fans in Turkey sparks a big reaction on social media

Ireland fans were held behind imposing fences in Turkey
Kevin Palmer

A Twitter post from an travelling Irish fan who watched the 1-0 defeat against Turkey in Antalya has caused a stir, with the cage holding in the travelling supporters a blast from the game's past.

Turkey are hoping to host the 2024 European Championship finals, but the image of Ireland fans penned into the stand with the view blocked by a fence was not what they visiting fans would have been expecting in the modern game.

With the friendly international failing to capture the imagination on the field, the post by Twitter user Zeno Kelly attracted plenty of attention on social media channels.

He was clearly unimpressed with the accommodation offered to Ireland fans and it is easy to appreciate why when you see this view from the stands.

