WATCH: Vera Pauw fights back the tears in powerful speech after winning Manager of the Year award

Ireland manager Vera Pauw fought back the tears during a powerful speech after winning the Irish Independent Manager of the Year award at the Croke Park Hotel last night.

The Dutch women guided Ireland to their first-ever World Cup when the Girls in Green beat Scotland in a play-off last October but she has had a difficult few months off the field.

Last July Pauw revealed that she had been raped by an official from the Dutch FA 35 years ago while she was a player for the national team and she also made allegations of sexual assault by two other figures within Dutch football. The Dutch FA admitted they did not “act sharply enough” at the time and issued an apology to Pauw.

And last month Pauw was in the public eye, in Ireland and the USA, after an investigation by the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL Players Association was published. Allegations of abuse and mistreatment of players at several clubs were investigated, including Houston Dash where Pauw worked as coach in 2018 before her move to the Ireland job. Allegations of weight-shaming were made by players about Pauw and the report's authors also noted that Pauw did not agree to be interviewed by investigators.

She strongly denies all claims.

Pauw saw off strong competition from John Kiely, Andy Farrell, Stephen Bradley, Willie Mullins, Jack O’Connor and Zaur Antia to win the prestigious award last night and then made an emotional speech.

"This award is very special to me. I have had a very difficult year and the support I have got from Ireland and from everybody...the sports writers who just wrote what I said instead of interpreting it in a bad way. The FAI, Jonathon (Hill), thanks so much for the support you gave me and are giving me now in very difficult times,” said Pauw.

"I think that my staff is really the best staff that you can have in every sense, not just in support from technical part but we keep each other up, we stand for each other and we have amazing players who did not get influenced by anything and just said ‘we are going to do this for you. Don’t worry because we are on your side’.

"I don’t want to let this moment go without saying thank you.”