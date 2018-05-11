WATCH: Troy Parrott strikes again with sensational free kick as Ireland qualify for quarter finals of Euros
Ireland 2 Bosnia 0
Ireland are through to the last eight of the Under-17 European Championships following a fine 2-0 win over Bosnia.
Colin O'Brien's charges went into today's game at a sold out St George's Park knowing that a draw would be enough to progress following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Denmark.
He’s just done it AGAIN!!! Our @troyparrott9 has just done THIS for @FAIreland U17s against Bosnia in the European Championships. Ireland lead 1-0, they only need a point to make the 1/4 finals #TakeABowTroy @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/FlsQOJxLbW— Belvedere FC (@BelvedereFCDub) May 11, 2018
And it was Ireland who dominated the majority of today's match as they produced a fine team performance.
Troy Parrott, the hero against Denmark, hit another brilliant strike with a 20-yard free kick 10 minutes from time and Adam Idah bagged the second right at the end when he slotted home from 10 yards.
More to follow....
Online Editors
