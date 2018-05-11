Sport International Soccer

Friday 11 May 2018

WATCH: Troy Parrott strikes again with sensational free kick as Ireland qualify for quarter finals of Euros

Ireland 2 Bosnia 0

Ireland celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates from left, Jason Knight, Cameron Ledwidge and Barry Coffey
Ireland celebrates scoring his side's first goal with teammates from left, Jason Knight, Cameron Ledwidge and Barry Coffey

Ireland are through to the last eight of the Under-17 European Championships following a fine 2-0 win over Bosnia.

Colin O'Brien's charges went into today's game at a sold out St George's Park knowing that a draw would be enough to progress following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Denmark.

And it was Ireland who dominated the majority of today's match as they produced a fine team performance.

Troy Parrott, the hero against Denmark, hit another brilliant strike with a 20-yard free kick 10 minutes from time and Adam Idah bagged the second right at the end when he slotted home from 10 yards.

More to follow....

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport