WATCH: Troy Parrott strikes again with sensational free kick as Ireland qualify for quarter finals of Euros

Colin O'Brien's charges went into today's game at a sold out St George's Park knowing that a draw would be enough to progress following Tuesday's 1-0 win over Denmark.

He’s just done it AGAIN!!! Our @troyparrott9 has just done THIS for @FAIreland U17s against Bosnia in the European Championships. Ireland lead 1-0, they only need a point to make the 1/4 finals #TakeABowTroy @SpursOfficial pic.twitter.com/FlsQOJxLbW

And it was Ireland who dominated the majority of today's match as they produced a fine team performance.

Troy Parrott, the hero against Denmark, hit another brilliant strike with a 20-yard free kick 10 minutes from time and Adam Idah bagged the second right at the end when he slotted home from 10 yards.