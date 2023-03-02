WATCH: Stephen Kenny’s heartwarming interview with young pupil goes viral

One lucky Ireland supporter got the chance to interview national boss Stephen Kenny last week, in a clip which has gone viral today.

Conan, a pupil of Our Lady's Boys' National School in Ballinteer, bumped into Kenny while travelling and got the chance to put a couple of questions to the Ireland manager.

He asked Kenny about the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying opener against France, how he plans to stop Qatar 2022 top goalscorer Kylian Mbappe later this month, while the two also chatted about this year's clashes with the Netherlands, Greece and Gibraltar.

"We are looking forward to playing France in the Aviva Stadium, it's a full house and very exciting," Kenny told the budding pundit.

"Mbappe was really special when France won the World Cup four years ago. I saw him myself in Qatar, and the Irish public will really love seeing him in the Aviva."

"Well done Conan, could use you on FAITV!," wrote the FAI on Twitter.

One reply wanted to see Conan invited to the Aviva press box for a match, to which the school replied "we love this idea and know Conan would too."