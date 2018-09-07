Ryan Giggs enjoyed a dream night in his first competitive match as Wales boss following a thumping 4-1 win over Ireland - but the Man United legend appeared to be left bemused following a post-match handshake with Martin O'Neill.

Watch: Ryan Giggs left looking very bemused following post-match handshake with Martin O'Neill

Three first half goals put Giggs' men in firm control in Cardiff last night - with a Gareth Bale screamer from outside the box the pick of the bunch.

The sides traded goals in the second half, with a consolation effort from Shaun Williams the only bright spot for Ireland.

Giggs was restrained at the final whistle as he went to shake his counterpart's hand, but cameras picked up a bemused reaction from the Wales boss after his brief interaction with Ireland manager O'Neill.

Perhaps it was just unfortunate timing on camera, but it was certainly an odd reaction from Giggs after his team's big win.

Ryan Giggs off to a flier but whatever Martin O’Neill said to him at FT, Giggs looked pretty bemused.. pic.twitter.com/D6ElCtaF2e — Manish Bhasin (@_manishbhasin) September 6, 2018

Online Editors