WATCH: Robbie Keane rolls back the years with stunning basketball trick shot

They say class is permanent and Robbie Keane proves so with a magical trick shot in Los Angeles.
The 42-year-old Dubliner, who rattled in 68 goals during his 146-game Ireland career, was in LA at the home of former Tottenham Hotspur chairman Paul Kemsley when he produced a moment of magic by the pool.
A social media post shared on Keane’s Instagram page shows the former Ireland captain lining up a shot with a basketball before he eyes up the target. He then clips a half volley high into the sky and 50 yards across the pool, off the house wall and then straight into a basketball ring.
There was no trademark cart-wheel celebration but Keane couldn’t hide his joy with a jubilant celebration.
His wife Claudine later confirmed on Twitter there was no edit.
Take a bow, Robbie.