Watch: Mick McCarthy had a brilliant reaction after Ireland were initially drawn in Euro qualifying Group of Death

For one brief moment, Irish fans were presented with the worst case scenario.

Placed among the third seeds in pot three, there was always a possibility that the Boys in Green could be lumped into a group with two heavyweights. Old rivals the Netherlands and Germany were drawn together in Group C, and disaster looked to have struck after Ireland were pulled out alongside them.

Audible growns could be heard in the Convention Centre in Dublin while Ireland manager Mick McCarthy's rueful smile said it all. Thankfully, Ireland were saved by their host nation status. Dublin, Amsterdam and Munich are all host cities and since UEFA rules say that only two host nations can be drawn together, Ireland were moved into Group D with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar.

In Ireland's place, Northern Ireland were dropped into the shark tank of Group C.

When the switch was confirmed, cheers erupted in the Convention Centre and RTÉ captured the nervy moment - as well as Mick McCarthy's brilliant reaction, which we can thankfully enjoy now that we avoided the Group of Death.

Gasps in Dublin as Ireland appear to be drawn into a group with Germany and Netherlands but they quickly turn to cheers as the two-hosts only rule means we move to Group D instead #Euro2020draw pic.twitter.com/Q6FVnKkHf1 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) December 2, 2018

