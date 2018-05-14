Watch: Martin O'Neill confronts referee after Ireland U17 denied in controversial penalty shootout

Ireland's U17 side exited the European Championships in cruel and controversial fashion after a penalty shootout defeat to Holland in Chesterfield.

Goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was sent off during the penalty shootout after believing he had made the save to send the quarter final to sudden death penalties.

Instead, Czech official Zbynek Proske gave the Cherry Orchard keeper a second yellow for encroaching from his line. With substitutions during a shootout not permitted, centre half Oisin McEntee went into goals and was beaten by Chelsea's Daishawn Redan.

Ireland have been eliminated in bizarre, controversial fashion at the U17 Euros after goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was shown a second yellow card for moving off his line too early during the penalty shootout https://t.co/O48xsGehPh pic.twitter.com/yroYmS84ca — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) May 14, 2018

It was cruel luck on Ireland who brought the game to penalties courtesy of a fantastic second half strike from Troy Parrott. He cancelled out an opening header from Dutch defender Liam van Gelderen just two minutes earlier.

Colin O'Brien's side were under pressure for long periods of the first half, but they were actually galvanised by the concession and finished the game strongly to bring this game the distance. Adam Idah missed the first kick of the shootout, but his four Irish team-mates and four Dutch players all converted their spot kicks before Redan stepped up.

Corcoran's save was greeted with cheers by the Irish majority in the crowd, yet they were followed by feelings of confusion and frustration with the ref brandishing a red card - the young netminder had earlier received a yellow for timewasting. Redan made no mistake from the spot to prompt wild celebrations, with Ireland manager Martin O'Neill leaving his seat in the stands to join other staff in approaching the match officials as a fine Irish campaign ended on an extremely sour note

