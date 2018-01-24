Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill was involved in a tense exchange with RTÉ soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue after the draw for the UEFA Nations League in Lausanne, Switzerland this morning.

WATCH: Martin O'Neill and RTÉ's Tony O'Donoghue in yet another tetchy interview after Nations League draw

Ireland will face familiar foes in the tournament after being drawn against Ryan Giggs' Wales and the the team that defeated us heavily in last November's World Cup play-off, Denmark.

O'Neill faced the media after the draw for the first time since signing a new two-year deal with FAI yesterday. Since the defeat to the Danes, the 65-year-old Derry native was heavily linked to the vacancy at Everton before Sam Allardyce was appointed and held talks with Stoke after the axing of Mark Hughes, despite verbally agreeing to stay on as Ireland boss last October.

FAI chief executive John Delaney last week described how O'Neill had reflected on his position since the play-off loss. O'Donoghue's attempts to quiz O'Neill on that period of reflection and the stinging criticism directed at him after the failure to qualify for the World Cup led to a frosty exchange between the pair.

They have been involved in a number of tense interviews during O'Neill's tenure. Here's how it went:

MO'N: "Obviously disappointed that we lost the game. Disappointed that we didn't qualify for the World Cup but overall... delighted with the effort of the team. TO'D: "Did that lead to a period of reflection for you regarding whether you were going to stay in the job or not? Because at that stage you had committed verbally to the job"

MO'N: "I think you need a bit of reflection, don't you? A wee bit of reflection. John and I, we took a bit of time. The FAI wanted me to stay on and I was delighted to do so. Delighted to do so"

TO'D: "Were you surprised at the over all reaction to the defeat?"

MO'N: "I thought you just asked me that question before. I thought I'd answered it. TO'D: "I meant in general you were reflecting...." MO'N: "Everyone to their own."

