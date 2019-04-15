WATCH: John Delaney has no comment as he leaves meeting with FAI Board
John Delaney has left a Dublin hotel after a meeting with the board of the FAI.
The 51-year-old refused to comment as he left on his own - to be taken away by a car that was waiting for him.
Delaney had been in discussions with the board of the association since lunchtime today.
Solicitor Aidan Eames - who was acting on Delaney's behalf when he appeared at the Oireachtas last week - has just left the same hotel.
More to follow....
Coming Soon: Independent.ie's new GAA newsletter. Sign up here
Online Editors
Related Content
- John Delaney's 'stonewalling' of Oireachtas committee was unacceptable - Tánaiste Simon Coveney
- Sport Ireland to consider 'full audit' of FAI as condition to restore funding
- Daniel McDonnell: 'Forensic audit of finances now needed to win back public trust'
- John Delaney and board on the brink as FAI battles to avoid loss of €15m in funding
- Eamonn Sweeney: 'Nothing less than a complete clear-out of the FAI's top echelon will do'
- FAI taking 'urgent steps' to address governance issues as speculation mounts over Delaney's future
- The four contenders vying for the FAI CEO hot-seat