John Delaney has left a Dublin hotel after a meeting with the board of the FAI.

WATCH: John Delaney has no comment as he leaves meeting with FAI Board

The 51-year-old refused to comment as he left on his own - to be taken away by a car that was waiting for him.

Delaney had been in discussions with the board of the association since lunchtime today.

Solicitor Aidan Eames - who was acting on Delaney's behalf when he appeared at the Oireachtas last week - has just left the same hotel.

More to follow....

Online Editors